Preview: Wizards look to bounce back against Bucks on Monday night

The Wizards host the Bucks on Monday night at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the second consecutive meeting for the two teams. Washington, playing in its third of five straight home games, looks to bounce back from a six-point loss to Milwaukee on Saturday night.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Bucks: G – Jrue Holiday, G – Donte DiVincenzo, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Davis Bertans (right calf tightness – questionable), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Raul Neto (left rib contusion – questionable), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

Bucks: N/A

STORYLINES

Beal returns, aims to continue hot streak against Bucks

The Wizards’ six-point loss to the Bucks on Saturday night came without two of their premiere scoring threats. Bradley Beal (left knee soreness) and Davis Bertans (right calf tightness), who rank first and third on the team in offensive rating among qualifying players, did not suit up. While Bertans remains questionable for Monday night’s rematch and Raul Neto (left rib contusion) has been added to the injury report, Beal is not listed and is expected to play.

Over the last two years, Beal has imposed his scoring will on just about every team he’s come across, recording 53 games with 30-plus points in that time, tied for the league lead with James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. No team, however, has been subject to Beal’s offensive dominance quite like the Bucks have been. In their last two meetings, Beal is averaging 51.0 points per game on 50.0% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range and has recorded two of the top-five scoring performances of his career. On February 24, 2020 against Milwaukee, Beal scored 55 points, shooting 8-13 (.615) from 3-point range in what was the highest-scoring game of his career until his 60-point game earlier this season. Just a month earlier, he dropped 47 in Milwaukee. Beal’s presence in the lineup on Monday will be a welcome addition to a rotation that played well without him against one of the league’s best teams on Saturday night.

Hachimura looks to repeat strong Saturday performance

The Wizards' six-point loss to Milwaukee on Saturday did provide some reasons for optimism. Despite their shorthandedness, Washington took a game against one of the league’s best teams into the final seconds. Russell Westbrook was dominant, especially in the fourth quarter, recording the fourth 40-point triple-double in franchise history. Perhaps most notably, Rui Hachimura played his best game of the season, totaling 29 points and 11 rebounds. Hachimura has come a long way this season on the defensive end and has cited Beal and Westbrook’s insistence that he can defend all five positions – something that has taken the entire team’s defense to another level. But Saturday’s performance was something different. Hachimura showed an assertiveness on the offensive end that had not been seen yet this season. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks praised his aggressiveness and Hachimura said after that game that he felt more of a responsibility to step up with Beal out of the lineup. If Hachimura can show an ability to keep that same drive with Beal back, all the while matching up with two-time reigning MVP Antetokounmpo on the other end, the Wizards know they’ll be in good position to turn some of these close losses into wins as the season continues.

Monday’s meeting continues series of consecutive matchups this season

With the condensed 2020-21 season schedule structured unlike any before, teams are facing more consecutive matchups against the same opponent. Monday night will mark the fourth time this season Washington has faced a common opponent twice in a row. The Wizards have already faced the Magic, Bulls and Heat in consecutive games and will do the same with the Knicks and Hawks later in the year. In their last such instance, Washington split the two-game series with Miami, winning the first game and losing the second. Brooks noted earlier in the year that he’s enjoyed playing consecutive matchups against the same team, saying that it provides a lot of the same feelings and matchup intricacies that teams deal with during a playoff series.