Preview: Wizards face Bucks Saturday night in D.C.

The Wizards take the court for the second game of a back-to-back and the first of two straight games against the Bucks when they host Milwaukee on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off a Friday loss to Philadelphia while Milwaukee has won seven of its last eight games.

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW+ | 1500 AM

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Moe Wagner

Bucks: G – Jrue Holiday, G – Donte DiVincenzo, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

Wizards faring well against league’s best this season

The Wizards’ current five-game homestand should provide a great barometer for where the team stacks up against some of the league’s best teams. After a poor showing against Philadelphia in a game littered with injuries and absences on both ends, Washington turns its attention toward a two-game stretch against Milwaukee. While stretches like these may seem daunting to most NBA teams, the Wizards have fared well, relative to their overall performance this season, against the better teams in the league. Washington is 10-14 (.416) against teams with a winning record and just 4-8 (.333) against teams below .500, a testament to the difficulty of their schedule and their ability to hang with some of the league’s elite. This weekend’s two-game run against Milwaukee marks the first time the teams have met this season. The Wizards and Bucks were scheduled to play on January 22 before their game was postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Lopez twins face off for first time in two years

Saturday night’s game between the Wizards and Bucks will mark the first matchup of the season between twin brothers Robin and Brook Lopez. After playing their high school and college careers alongside one another at San Joaquin Memorial and Stanford University, they played the first 11 years of the NBA careers separately. Robin played in Phoenix, New Orleans, Portland, New York and Chicago while Brook played in New Jersey/Brooklyn, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Milwaukee. Leading up to the 2019-20 season, Robin signed as a free agent with the Bucks and joined Brook for the first time since their college days.

With both Robin and Brook in their 13th season in the league, head-to-head matchups are nothing new between the brothers. But Saturday’s game will be the first time they’ve played head-to-head in over two years. In four matchups during the 2018-19 season, Robin fared well against Brook, holding him to 5-21 (.238) from the field in 18 minutes of matchup time. In those same four matchups, Robin shot 15-25 (.600) from the field in 19 minutes defended by Brook. While their head-to-head matchup time on Saturday may be limited, the gregarious duo will surely provide some memorable moments.

Streaking Bucks led by two-time reigning MVP

After a mid-February five-game losing streak, the Bucks are back at full strength and have found their stride as they arrive in D.C. on a hot streak. They’ve won seven of eight games, including four wins by double-digits. Jrue Holiday has played the last four games for Milwaukee after missing 10 straight from February 8-25 and finished plus-21 in 25 minutes against the Knicks on Thursday. The Bucks’ constant this season has been Giannis Antetokounmpo, winner of the last two Most Valuable Player awards, averaging 28.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Antetokounmpo comes into Saturday’s matchup having led Milwaukee in both points and rebounds in 23 of the last 24 games, including Thursday’s game against the Knicks. He totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and was plus-34 in just 29 minutes. To beat the Bucks, the Wizards must at least contain Antetokounmpo, a task much easier said than done. Rui Hachimura, who has received praise over the last month for his defensive development, will likely draw primary guarding responsibilities, but Washington will depend on solid rim protection from its committee of centers.