Preview: Wizards face Bucks Tuesday night in Milwaukee
WHERE: Fiserv Forum
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: TNT
RADIO: 99.1 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the defending-champion Bucks at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee. Washington won the teams’ only prior meeting this season, defeating Milwaukee 101-94 on November 7. Tuesday night’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|BUCKS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Grayson Allen
|F
|Deni Avdija
|Khris Middleton
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Bobby Portis
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|GRIZZLIES
|PPG
|Beal (23.2)
|Antetokounmpo (28.8)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Antetokounmpo (11.2)
|APG
|Beal (6.6)
|Holiday (6.6)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
BUCKS:
George Hill (neck soreness – out)
Brook Lopez (back surgery – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
BUCKS:
100-136 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
123-108 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
99-115 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
133-127 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
94-90 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: