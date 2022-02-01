Preview: Wizards face Bucks Tuesday night in Milwaukee

WHERE: Fiserv Forum

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

RADIO: 99.1 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the defending-champion Bucks at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee. Washington won the teams’ only prior meeting this season, defeating Milwaukee 101-94 on November 7. Tuesday night’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS BUCKS G Spencer Dinwiddie Jrue Holiday G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Grayson Allen F Deni Avdija Khris Middleton F Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo C Thomas Bryant Bobby Portis

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS GRIZZLIES PPG Beal (23.2) Antetokounmpo (28.8) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Antetokounmpo (11.2) APG Beal (6.6) Holiday (6.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)



BUCKS:

George Hill (neck soreness – out)

Brook Lopez (back surgery – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)

115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)

87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)



BUCKS:

100-136 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

123-108 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

99-115 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

133-127 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

94-90 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.