Preview: Wizards face Bucks Tuesday night in Milwaukee

The Wizards continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the defending-champion Bucks at 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee. Washington won the teams’ only prior meeting this season, defeating Milwaukee 101-94 on November 7. Tuesday night’s game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS BUCKS
G Spencer Dinwiddie Jrue Holiday
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Grayson Allen
F Deni Avdija Khris Middleton
F Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo
C Thomas Bryant Bobby Portis
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS GRIZZLIES
PPG Beal (23.2) Antetokounmpo (28.8)
RPG Kuzma (8.8) Antetokounmpo (11.2)
APG Beal (6.6) Holiday (6.6)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

BUCKS:
George Hill (neck soreness – out)
Brook Lopez (back surgery – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

BUCKS:
100-136 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
123-108 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
99-115 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
133-127 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
94-90 (W) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

