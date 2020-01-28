Wizards wrap up road trip Tuesday night against Bucks

The Wizards (15-30) close out their four-game road trip Tuesday night in Milwaukee, taking on the Bucks (40-6) at 8:00 P.M. Washington is coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks while Milwaukee will play its first game since returning from Paris, where it captured a win over the Hornets on Friday night. Tuesday night’s game will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Game Info

Fiserv Forum | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Gary Payton II, G – Bradley Beal, F – Thomas Bryant, C – Ian Mahinmi

Bucks: G – Eric Bledsoe, G – Wesley Matthews, F – Khris Middleton, F – Giannis Antetokounmpo, C – Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), Garrison Mathews (sprained right ankle – out), Jordan McRae (sprained right ankle – questionable), Moritz Wagner (sprained left ankle – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Bucks: George Hill (left hamstring soreness – probable)

Storylines

Beal looks to stay on a roll

Bradley Beal is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a 40-point, six-assist game against the Hawks on Sunday night. Beal shot 12-22 (.545) from the field and recorded season highs in free throws made (15) and free throws attempted (18). In his last three games, Beal is averaging 38.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 63.2% from the field on 22.7 attempts per game. Even this season, Beal is no stranger to streaks of such magnitude. From November 13 to November 22, he averaged 37.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds over a five-game stretch, scoring at least 30 points in each outing. Beal’s current three-game streak of 30-point games is the sixth such streak of his career. Beal has scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games against the Bucks, including a 30-point, eight-rebound, four-assist game in his last outing against Milwaukee.

Bucks top the league in defense, net rating and standings

The Bucks enter Tuesday’s matchup having won eight consecutive games, 13 of their last 14 and 34 of their last 37. During their eight-game winning streak, the Bucks are outscoring their opponents, most of which include non-playoff teams, by 16.0 points per game. The Bucks have been the most consistent and dominant team in the league this season. As other contenders have spent time adjusting to fresh faces and new rotations, this Bucks team, comprised mostly of players returning from last season, have been a juggernaut from the jump. The Bucks’ 40-6 record is tops in the league by four games over the Lakers and the best in the Eastern Conference by eight games over the Raptors. Milwaukee ranks first in net rating (12.1), first in defensive rating (101.2) and second in offensive rating (113.3). The Bucks’ 12.1 net rating is tops in the league by a wide margin, 5.0 points higher than the second-place Lakers.

Antetokounmpo doing it all

The Bucks are led, both figuratively and statistically, by defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The seven-year pro tops the team in points (30.0), rebounds (12.9) and assists (5.6) per game – and ranks second on the team in steals (1.1) and blocks (1.0) per game. Antetokounmpo is looking to become the first player in league history to average those numbers over the course of a season. Now a four-time All-Star and captain for the second year in a row, he has solidified himself as one of the best players in the league. Perhaps scariest for the Eastern Conference and the league as a whole: Antetokounmpo seems to be improving as the season progresses. In his last six games, all Milwaukee wins, he is averaging 31.3 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game – all boosting his average on the season – and has shot above 50.0% in each game. Friday in Paris, in a 13-point win over the Hornets, Antetokounmpo was dominant: 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes of action.

In his last game against the Wizards – February 3 of last year – Antetokounmpo scored 43 points on 17-21 (.810) from the field and a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc. That 3-point shooting, considered the last asset of a nearly complete arsenal of skills on each end of the court, is as dangerous as it has ever been. Antetokounmpo is shooting five 3-pointers per game, the most he has averaged in a season by 2.2 attempts per game, and his hitting 32.1%, the second-best rate of his career.