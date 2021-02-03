Recap: Beal scores 37, Westbrook notches triple-double as Wizards fall to Trail Blazers 132-121

FINAL: Wizards 121 | Trail Blazers 132

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (37), Rui Hachimura (24), Russell Westbrook (17)

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard (32), Gary Trent Jr. (26), Carmelo Anthony (21)

SUMMARY

The Wizards lost to the Trail Blazers 132-121 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal’s 37 points and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook (17 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) were not enough as Portland got hot from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers, scoring 32 points. Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 24 points on 10-12 (.833) shooting.

Portland dominated the first quarter 40-23 as Washington went just 1-8 (.125) from deep, turned the ball over seven times and struggled to get stops on the defensive end. Beal was a bright spot, scoring seven points on 3-5 (.600) shooting while Westbrook chipped in three rebounds and three assists. A high-scoring second quarter got off to a fast start when the Wizards and Blazers hit 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions. Three minutes later, with the Wizards down 18 with 7:42 left in the first half, Beal knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions to spark a 13-2 run that brought Washington within seven. Portland countered and closed the second quarter strong, taking a 12-point lead into halftime.

The Trail Blazers carried that momentum into the third quarter. A run of 3-pointers and 12 third quarter points from Lillard helped them extend their lead to 21 with 1:31 left in the third. Four points from Beal in the final 43 seconds of the third cut the lead to 16 heading into the final frame. The Wizards shot 12-22 (.545) from the field and 7-13 (.538) from three in the fourth and cut the lead to four when Beal, Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Deni Avdija each hit threes in a two-minute span mid-way through the quarter. Portland, however, answered with a 10-0 run capped by a Lillard three to seal the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal ties Jordan’s scoring streak

With 37 points, Beal has now scored 25-plus points in all 16 of his games this season, tying Michael Jordan for the longest such streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger. Jordan accomplished the feat during the 1988-89 season. Only three players in history have recorded longer streaks than Beal and Jordan’s 16 games. Beal has a chance to surpass Elgin Baylor (22 games), Rick Barry (25) and Wilt Chamberlain’s 1962-63 streak (26), but has his work cut out for him to break the all-time mark: Chamberlain’s streak of 80 consecutive 25-point games to start the 1961-62 season.

Beal has now scored 30-plus points 11 times this season, trailing only Lillard, who upped his total to 12 games with his performance against Washington. Beal also extended his streak of 20-point games to 39 dating back to last season, three shy of tying Walt Bellamy for the longest 20-point streak in team history.

Westbrook climbs Wizards’ triple-double charts

In just his 12th game this season, Westbrook moved into a tie with Jeff Ruland for fifth in team history with his fifth triple-double in a Wizards’ uniform. He entered Tuesday night’s game coming off a season-high 41 points and ranked second in the NBA with 9.5 assists per game and was one of just three players averaging at least 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. His first four triple-doubles with the Wizards came in his first four games of the season, averaging 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 12.3 assists in that time.

Portland rides red-hot 3-point shooting to a win

The Trail Blazers put on one of the best 3-point shooting performances of the NBA season, hitting 21-46 (.457) from beyond the arc. The 21 threes made were the most the Wizards have allowed in a game this season and the fourth-most they’ve allowed in franchise history. In the third quarter alone, Portland shot 8-13 (.615) from 3-point range, including triples from Lillard and Trent Jr. on the team’s first two possessions.

