McRae's career high not enough as Wizards fall to Blazers

A career-high 35 points from Jordan McRae led a Washington bench that put on its third consecutive strong performance, but the Wizards (10-24) were defeated 122-103 by the Portland Trail Blazers (15-21) Friday night at Capital One Arena. McRae became the first player in the NBA to score 35 points and grab five rebounds off the bench in a game this season.

McRae was asked to carry a heavier offensive load as the Wizards were without both Bradley Beal and Isaiah Thomas. For the third time in the last four games, Beal was out due to lower right leg soreness. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said pregame that Beal reaggravated the injury Wednesday against Orlando, but that it is not considered serious and he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Thomas started the game, but was ejected less than two minutes into the game after making contact with an official.

Following Thomas’s ejection, Ish Smith subbed in at the point guard position and played one of his best quarters of the season. Smith scored 10 points on 4-6 (.667) shooting to go along with two rebounds and two assists, helping dig the Wizards out of a five-point hole to finish the quarter with a four-point lead.

McRae and Smith were not the only members of the Wizards bench to contribute against Portland – as a whole, the Washington reserves combined for 76 points, following games of 80 and 57 points against Miami and Orlando, respectively. Two-way player Garrison Mathews, who scored a career-high 28 points earlier this week against Miami, hit 5-7 (.714) threes, including his first four, on his way to 18 points.

The Wizards' bench scored 42 points in the first half alone, their third game this season with at least 40 points in the first half. According to ESPN Stats & Info, no other NBA team has accomplished the feat more than once.

McRae scored 22 of his 35 points in the second half, shooting 8-14 (.571) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from beyond the arc in quarters three and four. After trailing by as many as 16 points late in the third quarter, McRae led a 10-2 Wizards run to cut the lead to eight. The Blazers, however, finished the game strong, closing on a 19-6 win to seal the win.

The away team has now won the last seven games in the Wizards-Blazers series.

The Wizards are back at it tomorrow night, hosting the Denver Nuggets (24-10) at 8:00 P.M. in the teams’ second and final matchup of the season. The Nuggets defeated the Wizards 117-104 on November 26 and have been on a roll ever since, going 13-3 in their last 16 games to jump to second place in the Western Conference.