Preview: Wizards take on Blazers Tuesday night in D.C.

The Wizards host the Blazers on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the first game of a home-road back-to-back. Washington is coming off a thrilling win over Brooklyn on Sunday night while Portland will be playing one night after a matchup with the Bucks on Monday, part of a six-game road trip.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Robin Lopez

Trail Blazers: G – Damian Lillard, G – Gary Trent Jr., F – Nassir Little, F – Robert Covington, C – Enes Kanter

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Raul Neto (left groin tightness – out)

Trail Blazers: TBA

STORYLINES

Wizards look for momentum after beating Brooklyn in dramatic fashion

After a slow start to the 2020-21 season, the Wizards are hoping their last-second comeback win over the Nets on Sunday night can spark some momentum heading into an important stretch of games. Their first chance comes against a Blazers team with a similar profile to the Wizards, a high-scoring offense that ranks sixth in offensive rating (113.9) led by a star backcourt. Portland will be without CJ McCollum, one of their two elite guards, due to a left midfoot sprain. After Tuesday’s showdown with Portland, the Wizards embark on a four-game road trip – the start of seven consecutive game against Eastern Conference opponents. If Washington can string together some wins over the next two weeks, they could quickly make up some ground in the Eastern Conference standings.

“One game at a time,” Ish Smith said. “That was a good win (against Brooklyn). That’s a really good team, a really good offensive team, a really good one-on-one team. We just kept coming. That’s attributed to the coaches and the guys because we just kept fighting. That’s how we have to be. We have to pull out one of those wins. We lost a game like that in Boston, we lost a game like that in Philly twice – so to close that game out, it does give you confidence. But you know how it is in the NBA – next game. We have a tough road ahead, but that’s a good thing.”

Westbrook, now healthy, on a roll for Washington

Russell Westbrook enters Tuesday’s matchup against the Blazers coming off his best game of the season: a dominant 41-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist performance to lift the Wizards to a win over the Nets on Sunday. In the second half alone, he totaled 22 points, seven assists and zero turnovers. One game prior, Westbrook set what was then a season-high against the Hawks, scoring 26 points. Since the preseason, Westbrook has battled a reoccurring quad injury that admittedly hampered his ability to play with his normal explosiveness. He missed time earlier in the month and utilized the Wizards 13-day series of postponements as an opportunity to get his legs back under him – and it appears to have paid dividends.

“I was able to take those two weeks off – obviously our team wasn’t back yet either so that definitely allowed me a little more time to be able to get healthy and be able to move and attack and have my legs underneath me and be able to play,” Westbrook said. “I’m happy and blessed to be able to compete and now we just have to make sure we use this momentum going into the next game.”

Westbrook acknowledged that he may not have handled the injury so responsibly in the earlier stages of his career and that his main focus these days is maximizing what he’s able to bring to the court for his teammates.

“(These days) I take my time – I don’t rush,” Westbrook said. “The old me would have probably just kept playing and kept playing and never got to where I needed to be. I want to make sure that I’m giving my team the best that I have.”

Lillard leads the way for Portland

The high-flying Portland offense, tied for fourth in the league with eight games with at 120 points, is spearheaded by five-time All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard. The ninth-year pro ranks third in the league in scoring with 29.6 points per game, trailing only Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. With Lillard on the court, Portland is scoring and an impressive 117.4 points per 100 possessions – a rating that plummets to 100.0 when he sits. Since January 18, the Blazers have been without Lillard’s most prolific running mate, CJ McCollum, as he recovers from a left midfoot sprain. Portland has struggled in that time, suffering losses to the Rockets, Thunder and Spurs – and narrowly earning wins over the Bulls and Knicks.