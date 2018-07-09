Wizards' big comeback falls short in loss to Spurs

The Wizards fell to 0-2 in Vegas on Sunday afternoon at the hands of the Spurs, 95-90. But while Washington is still looking for its first win, it showed plenty to be excited about going forward. In a game where the Wizards trailed by as many as 20, they made a furious second half comeback and chipped the lead down to just one with under a minute remaining.

Three of Washington’s top names to watch this week in Vegas led the way Sunday with vast improvements over their Game 1 performances against Cleveland. Devin Robinson exploded for 24 points with highlight dunks galore, while Troy Brown Jr. added a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Big man Thomas Bryant scored 20 to go with seven rebounds, while point guard Chris Chiozza tallied a double-double of his own with 10 points and 11 assists.

Cutting down on turnovers was a big focus for the Wizards on Sunday, and they did take much better care of the ball, winning the turnover battle 21-17. Washington’s 46% mark from the field was also a vast improvement offensively, though scoring from beyond the arc remained an issue as the Wizards hit just 4-of-26 from deep.

Still, the major takeaway from Sunday was a much better organized effort from a young Wizards team that’s still gelling. Robinson and co. lit up the highlights on the night, and the team’s energy seemed more on par with what the coaching staff is expecting this week in Vegas.





Summer League head coach Ryan Richman noted after the game that the performance of his starting five was exactly what the coaching staff was looking for in Game 2. Specifically, he noted Chiozza’s command of the game at the point guard spot, more crisp ball movement and the effectiveness of getting Thomas Bryant moving downhill towards the basket.

All of the Wizards’ starters played to their strength on the night, attacking the paint at will and finding better shots with extra passes.

The Wizards’ second round pick, Issuf Sanon, made his Summer League debut Sunday, logging 13 minutes. Tiwian Kendley led the Washington bench with nine points on the afternoon, including a thunderous dunk that caught the attention of Wizards vets Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were seated courtside.

Jaron Blossomgame led San Antonio with 22 points and a decisive dunk late in the game to stifle the Wizards’ comeback. Lonnie Walker, the Spurs’ 2018 first round pick, added 14 points.

Washington will be right back in action Monday in Vegas with another afternoon tilt, this time against Philadelphia (5:30pm ET).