Wizards begin pivotal two-game trip in Brooklyn

The Wizards will look to tie the season series against the Nets on Wednesday. After three days without a game, the Wizards and Nets will face off in Brooklyn at 7:30 P.M. These two teams have not played in over two months; four of the Wizards’ rotation players in that game are injured or no longer on the team. With a 2-7 record in February, Washington will look to finish the month strong, while Brooklyn is 4-5 in February.

Game Info

Barclays Center | 7:30 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Bobby Portis

Nets: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Caris LeVert, F – Joe Harris, F – Treveon Graham, C – Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out)

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie (torn ligaments, right thumb – out)

Storylines

Beal, Wizards look to finish February strong

Entering Wednesday, the Wizards are 2-7 in February, especially struggling defensively. Opponents are scoring 120.0 points per 100 possessions, second worst this month. Considering the Wizards were fifth in the league in defensive efficiency in January (107.1 points per 100 possessions), the defensive performance has been disappointing. Still, Bradley Beal has been a bright spot this month. Coming into the last game of February, Beal is averaging 30.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, while shooting 52.2% from the field and 94.2% from the free throw line. Expect the Nets to double team and blitz Beal, hoping to make Washington’s other players beat them. C In order to get the win on Wednesday, the Wizards will need another big game from Beal, and more importantly, a strong defensive performance.

Defend the perimeter

The Nets rank fifth in 3-pointers made per game (12.6), fourth in 3-pointers attempted (35.4), and ninth in 3-point percentage (35.7%). Starting with 3-Point Contest winner Joe Harris (47.8%), just about every rotation player will shoot 3-pointers. The Wizards will need to guard the perimeter to beat the Nets, especially considering how poor their perimeter defense has been this month. If Washington lets Harris and company get going, it could be a long night in Brooklyn. During February, opponents are shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc, five percentage points higher than the Wizards’ league-worst 37.7% on the season.

Pivotal road trip

Heading into this two-game road trip, the Wizards sit four games behind the Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Nets and Pistons are only a few games up on the Hornets, while the Magic and Heat still stand between the Wizards and Hornets. For the Wizards to get right back into the postseason race, it would help to win one or both of these games on the road. That won’t be an easy task by any means, but losing both would put the Wizards at 24-38 on the season. Washington has 22 games left to push for the playoffs.