Wizards beat Sixers for first Summer League victory of 2018

It had been a over a year since the Wizards had won a Summer League game after going 0-5 last season and 0-2 to start this week in 2018. Monday afternoon, Washington finally put one in the win column on the back of another strong performance from its starting five. Troy Brown Jr. led the squad with 23 points and eight rebounds as the Wizards toppled the Sixers, 87-75.

Outside of Brown, it was the usual suspects that did the rest of the damage. Devin Robinson continued his strong Summer League with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Thomas Bryant notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Chris Chiozza scored seven but tallied 11 assists.

Monday was without question the Wizards’ most complete performance of the summer so far, as they led by as many as 20 points on the night and never trailed Philadelphia. After Game 1 in Vegas, the Washington staff placed an emphasis on limiting turnovers. And while 15 turnovers in Monday’s game is not the end goal, the fact that the Wizards were able to create 23 Sixers turnovers certainly helps. The improvement is also encouraging given the lack of practice time this particular team has had, making their ability to make adjustments as a group quickly a positive sign.

Perhaps most encouraging on the day was the culmination of the Wizards’ identity ending in a victory. This summer, the coaches have preached a fast-paced offense that makes quick decisions and using disruptive defense to create scoring advantages. Washington did that in this game, grabbing 11 steals and tallying six blocked shots.

Tiwian Kendley led the Washington bench in scoring for the second consecutive night, scoring nine points and not committing a turnover in just over 16 minutes of play.

Former Wizard Chris McCullough led the Sixers with 20 points on the night, while top draft pick Zhaire Smith finished with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting. Washington held Philly to 35.1 percent shooting from the field (24 percent from 3-point range).

Next, the Wizards await their seeding in the Summer League tournament after finishing 1-2 in their first three games. Opponent, game date and time are still to be determined.