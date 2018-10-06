Wizards beat Heat in second preseason game, 121-114

Box Score | Photos

The Wizards continued the preseason slate with a win over the Heat on Friday night, winning 121-114. Bradley Beal scored 20 points, Jeff Green added 15, and John Wall’s seven assists highlighted a 38-point third quarter.

Some quick notes from the second preseason game of the 2018-19 season.

Minutes update

Ten Wizards played between 15 and 25 minutes on Friday, with the starters all on the floor for 22-plus minutes. Markieff Morris, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, played a team-high 26 minutes. Beal and Wall were on the floor for 25 and 24 minutes respectively, playing almost exclusively together. Ian Mahinmi (11 points and a team-high +17 plus-minus) and Otto Porter Jr. (11 points) both looked solid in their second preseason games.

“It was great," Wall said of his minutes. "I talked to coach earlier this morning to try and play more minutes, trying to get more and more in game shape. I’m in shape, but in-game shape is a little more different. Just trying to push myself.”

Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. each played 21 minutes, while Green scored his 15 points in 18 minutes of action. Tomas Satoransky and Jason Smith also saw significant playing time with the second unit. A lineup of Chris Chiozza, Chasson Randle, Troy Brown Jr., Devin Robinson, and Thomas Bryant played the last two-plus minutes to close the game out.

3-point and paint attempts

The Wizards showed off their 2018-19 offensive philosophy once again, attempting 79 of their 86 shots from beyond the arc or in the paint. Washington only went 12-of-39 (30.8%) from three, but made 29-of-40 (72.5%) shots in the paint, outscoring Miami 58-40 down low. Beal, Morris, and Green each made three triples on the night.

“I just want good threes," Brooks said of the 3-point shot selection. "I’m not just saying jack up threes just for the sake of us become top 10 or top five in the league in attempts. We want good shots. The things that we are focusing on, the quick long twos, our percentages aren’t good. So keep moving the basketball and find a better shot. And not pass up threes. And if that leads up to 38 threes great, and if it leads up to 29 threes great. We just need to not pass up threes and take those quick long twos.”

“We all gotta get our legs up under us even more," Beal said of the misses from deep. "It’s not going to be easy, especially when you are playing your regular minutes. Coach is working us back into the groove a little bit more. You just gotta shoot them and shoot them with confidence. Everybody always says ‘next shot, next shot,’ so it was next shot, not even just for me, but for everybody. I think we have that motto it just creates a great atmosphere for everybody and creates confidence for everybody."

38-point third quarter

The turning point of the game was the third quarter. Started by a 10-0 run to tie the game again at 65-65, the Wizards would go on a 22-6 run overall in the third quarter to take command of the game. Wall had seven of his nine assists in the third quarter, as his playmaking was on full display. The team shot 56.5% from the field in the third quarter, including nine fast break points. Most of the third quarter production came from the starters, and Brooks said after the game he was extremely pleased with how they played in that pivotal stretch.

“I think they played very well," Brooks said postgame. "I think they did a good job of moving the basketball. We didn’t make a lot of threes again, but that’s not the main concern right now. I like to see the offense playing with the speed and space that we have been talking about. We have had three great practices of doing that."

Next: The Wizards will practice on Saturday before heading to New York on Sunday. They take on the Knicks on Monday at 7:30pm at Madison Square Garden.