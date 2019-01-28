Wizards battle early, fall to Spurs, 132-119

The Wizards entered the AT&T Center Sunday in San Antonio looking to halt its longest-running losing streak in a road arena. What ultimately transpired ended up being all too familiar. Washington fought the hot-shooting Spurs with as many counter-punches as it could come up with, but San Antonio was ultimately too much again, winning 132-119. The Wizards will now have to wait another season to try to end a now-19-game losing streak in San Antonio.

Washington was especially shorthanded Sunday, with both Ian Mahinmi (right thumb sprain) and Sam Dekker (sore back) unable to go. That meant a short rotation against one of the deepest teams in the NBA, and the Spurs took advantage despite being on the second half of a road-home back-to-back themselves. San Antonio outscored the Wizards off the bench 54-27, with Davis Bertans and Patty Mills (21 and 15 points, respectively) leading the second unit.

Without DeMar DeRozan (left knee) in the starting lineup, LaMacus Aldridge took an even more featured role for the Spurs on the night, delivering a game-high 30 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists. DeRozan’s replacement, Derrick White, and Bryn Forbes chipped in 16 points apiece.

3-point shooting was a big part of the equation in the early going, and the Wizards were forced to play catch-up from the outset. They trailed by 10 points after the first quarter after Aldridge and Mills combined for 18 points in the first frame to lead San Antonio to an early advantage. But while the Spurs shot well from deep on the night (47.1% on 16 makes), they did more damage with efficient scoring inside the arc. San Antonio connected on 68% of its attempted field goals in the first and went on to shoot a red-hot 57% from the field for the game. That was enough to cover up the Spurs’ only weakness on the night, as they allowed 24 Washington points off of 16 turnovers.

Jeff Green helped lead Washington’s rally back in the first half, scoring nine of his 15 points in the second on a trio of 3-pointers. That keyed a 17-6 Wizards run that helped them take the lead briefly. Tomas Satoransky added 10 of his 21 points (nine rebounds, eight assists) in the second, while Bradley Beal also scored nine (21 points on the night) in the frame. It all culminated in a 43-point quarter, a season-high for points in a quarter, and a one-point deficit at the half.

Third-quarter woes have been an Achilles heel for the Wizards this season, and Sunday was another example. San Antonio outscored Washington by 12 in the quarter after starting it on an 11-4 run and held the Wizards to just 17 points. That gave the Spurs a lead they would grow to as many as 21 in the fourth quarter.

On the night, San Antonio dominated in all of the critical areas that lead to success. Aside from Thomas Bryant’s 10-rebound effort (15 points), the Wizards had few answers on the boards, giving the Spurs a lopsided advantage in rebounding (49-32) that helped them initiate their offense. That also led to an advantage on the fast break, and the Spurs’ 57% mark from the field was all but insurmountable, and it came from a focus on scoring around the rim. Led by Aldridge, San Antonio outscored the Wizards by 12 points in the paint, getting plenty of easy buckets that cut off any chance of a second-half comeback.

Next, the Wizards will wrap up their road trip on Tuesday night in Cleveland. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is set for 7:00 P.M. ET