Wizards assign Troy Brown Jr. to Go-Go

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have assigned Troy Brown Jr. to the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Brown Jr. was the Wizards’ first round draft pick in 2018 out of the University of Oregon. He has appeared in five games with Washington this season, averaging 3.2 points per game in those contests. Brown, 19, is the fourth-youngest player in the NBA this season and will be the youngest player on the Go-Go.

Brown Jr. was a standout on the Wizards’ Summer League team in 2018, where he averaged 18.4 points, the second-most points per game on the team, and 6.8 rebounds per game.