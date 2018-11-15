Wizards assign Thomas Bryant to Go-Go

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have assigned Thomas Bryant to the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Bryant will travel with Capital City to Wisconsin for its game against the Herd on Friday.

Bryant was acquired via waiver claim in July after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and South Bay Lakers. Bryant has appeared in four games this season with the Wizards, averaging 3.3 points per game. The Indiana product averaged 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 59.5 percent from the field in 37 games with South Bay last season.

Bryant was a standout on the Wizards’ Summer League team in 2018, spending time with current Go-Go players Chris Chiozza, Tiwian Kendley and Devin Robinson. Bryant led the team in rebounds per game with 7.4 and averaged 14.6 points per game, good for third on the team in scoring.