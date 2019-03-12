Wizards assign Chasson Randle to Go-Go

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have assigned guard Chasson Randle to the Capital City Go-Go. Randle will be available for tonight’s game against the Erie BayHawks, which tips off at 7:00 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast, D.C.

Randle last appeared in a game with the Go-Go on December 13 at South Bay before signing a contract with the Washington Wizards on December 18. Since signing, Randle has appeared in 34 total games, including two starts, averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 in 15.2 minutes per game with the Wizards. Randle tallied nine games with at least 10 points, including 12 in last night’s victory over the Sacramento Kings. His 20 points on February 9 in Chicago also marked a career high for the second-year NBA pro out of Stanford.

In seven starts with Capital City this season, Randle has averaged 23.1 points and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from three. Randle is one of six players to record a 30-point game for the Go-Go this season, as he poured in 37 in the season opener against the Greensboro Swarm. Randle scored at least 15 points in every game with Capital City, including six games with at least 20 points, finishing as the Go-Go’s leading scorer on three occasions.