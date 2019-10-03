Wizards announce theme night and promotional schedule for 2019-20 season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their theme nights and promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season, presented by Capital One. Wizards fans will have a chance to receive giveaways and enjoy specially-themed nights at select games throughout the season.

Washington’s home opener will take place on Thursday, Oct. 30, against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena at 8:00 pm. All fans in attendance will receive a schedule magnet. Other scheduled giveaways courtesy of Capital One include a Thomas Bryant Bobblehead to celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on Apr. 15. Fans will also receive a Rep the District t-shirt courtesy of Geico on Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bulls.

Washington will celebrate veterans and all branches of the armed forces with their annual Military Night on Nov. 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 20.

Washington will host a series of heritage nights presented by Alibaba, including Filipino Heritage (Jan. 14), French Heritage (Jan. 12), Latvian and Slovenian Heritage (Feb. 7), Hispanic Heritage (Feb. 11), and Greek Heritage (Mar. 21).

Other themes to be celebrated this season include Kids Day on Jan. 12, the annual Chinese New Year Celebration on Jan. 30 presented by ORG, HBCU Night on Feb. 21, Pride Night on Mar.6, International Women’s Night on Mar. 8, team mascot G-Wiz’s birthday on Mar. 15 and National Cherry Blossom Festival Night on Mar. 25.

This season, fans will also see the team compete in new jerseys. Washington will wear an updated version of the Statement jersey, which will feature the new District of Columbia logomark, and the new City Edition jersey, which will be unveiled on Nov. 27 and be worn for the first time on Dec. 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.