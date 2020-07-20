Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Wizards announce regional TV schedule, radio information for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season
NBC Sports Washington to present live coverage of all 11 scheduled Wizards games, including 3 exhibitions and 8 ‘seeding games’; WFED 1500 AM continues as Wizards Radio Network flagship station
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards have announced regional television and radio broadcast information for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla.
NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) will present live coverage of all 11 currently scheduled Wizards games, including three exhibitions, which begin Wednesday, July 22 at Denver at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the full schedule of eight ‘seeding games,’ which tip off July 31 vs. Phoenix at 4 p.m. ET. NBCSW will present live one-hour pregame and postgame shows surrounding each of the ‘seeding games.’
NBCSW’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to stream on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.
The WGL Washington Wizards Radio Network will provide live audio of every game, with WFED 1500 AM in Washington, D.C., serving as the flagship for the network that includes stations from West Virginia to North Carolina. Live Wizards coverage will also be available within a 75-mile radius on the Washington Wizards app.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS TV SCHEDULE
EXHIBITON SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|TV
|July 22
|at Denver
|3:30 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|July 25
|vs. LA Clippers
|8:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|July 27
|at LA Lakers
|3:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|TV
|July 31
|vs. Phoenix
|4:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|August 2
|at Brooklyn
|2:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|August 3
|vs. Indiana
|4:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|August 5
|vs. Philadelphia
|4:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW, NBATV*
|August 7
|at New Orleans
|8:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|August 9
|at Oklahoma City
|12:30 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|August 11
|vs. Milwaukee
|9:00 P.M. ET
|NBCSW
|August 13
|at Boston
|TBD
|NBCSW
*Subject to blackout in the Washington/Baltimore region
