Wizards announce regional TV schedule, radio information for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards have announced regional television and radio broadcast information for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Fla.

NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) will present live coverage of all 11 currently scheduled Wizards games, including three exhibitions, which begin Wednesday, July 22 at Denver at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the full schedule of eight ‘seeding games,’ which tip off July 31 vs. Phoenix at 4 p.m. ET. NBCSW will present live one-hour pregame and postgame shows surrounding each of the ‘seeding games.’

NBCSW’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to stream on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.

The WGL Washington Wizards Radio Network will provide live audio of every game, with WFED 1500 AM in Washington, D.C., serving as the flagship for the network that includes stations from West Virginia to North Carolina. Live Wizards coverage will also be available within a 75-mile radius on the Washington Wizards app.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS TV SCHEDULE

EXHIBITON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV July 22 at Denver 3:30 P.M. ET NBCSW July 25 vs. LA Clippers 8:00 P.M. ET NBCSW July 27 at LA Lakers 3:00 P.M. ET NBCSW

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV July 31 vs. Phoenix 4:00 P.M. ET NBCSW August 2 at Brooklyn 2:00 P.M. ET NBCSW August 3 vs. Indiana 4:00 P.M. ET NBCSW August 5 vs. Philadelphia 4:00 P.M. ET NBCSW, NBATV* August 7 at New Orleans 8:00 P.M. ET NBCSW August 9 at Oklahoma City 12:30 P.M. ET NBCSW August 11 vs. Milwaukee 9:00 P.M. ET NBCSW August 13 at Boston TBD NBCSW

*Subject to blackout in the Washington/Baltimore region