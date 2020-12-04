Wizards announce first half of 2020-21 schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced the first half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule today, with the season opener set for Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Philadelphia. The 2020-21 Wizards season will be presented by Capital One.

The Wizards will open their home schedule with a four-game homestand, with back-to-back games versus Orlando (Dec. 26 and 27) and two games versus Chicago (Dec. 29 and 31) at Capital One Arena. The opening four games mark the team’s longest homestand of the first half.

The first half of the home schedule features visits from the Miami Heat (Jan. 9), Atlanta Hawks (Jan. 29), Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 31), Toronto Raptors (Feb. 10), Houston Rockets (Feb. 15) and Los Angeles Clippers (Mar. 4). The Wizards will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day matinee at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Washington’s longest road trip is a five-game, eight-day stretch from Jan. 20-27 with stops in Charlotte (Jan. 20), Milwaukee (Jan. 22), San Antonio (Jan. 24), Houston (Jan. 26) and New Orleans (Jan. 27). They will also have a four-game, six-day west coast trip from Feb. 20-25 when they take on Portland (Feb. 20), L.A. Lakers (Feb. 22), L.A. Clippers (Feb. 23) and Denver (Feb. 25).

There are seven back-to-backs scheduled, including the back-to-back series with Orlando to open the home slate and back-to-back home games vs. Cleveland on Jan. 17 and 18. Both games against Cleveland will feature a 2:00 tipoff, while the Dec. 31 game against Chicago will begin at 5:00 p.m. All other games will tip off at 7:00 p.m.