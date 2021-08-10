Wizards announce coaching staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the hiring of Pat Delany, Joseph Blair, Mike Miller, and Zach Guthrie as assistant coaches on Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr’s staff.

“We have assembled an experienced staff that brings a diverse background of all aspects of coaching from NBA head coaching experience, G League head coaching experience, advance scouting and video coordination,” said Unseld. “We’re excited to get to work and implement our systems and philosophies heading in to training camp. Mike Miller will serve as the head coach of our summer league team as we have begun to install our principles.”

Delany brings 20 years of basketball experience to the Wizards, having last served as an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic (2018-2021) and Charlotte Hornets (2014-2018) under Steve Clifford. Prior to his stints with Orlando and Charlotte, Delany spent the 2013-14 season as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League, where he led the Skyforce to a 31-19 record. He also spent 11 seasons with the Miami Heat, including six seasons as advance scout (2007-2013), four as video coordinator (2003-2007) and one as a video intern (2002-2003). Delany started his NBA career as a video intern for the Boston Celtics (2001-2002).

Blair begins his first season with Washington after spending the 2020-2021 season as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Prior to joining Minnesota, he spent the 2019-2020 season as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers. Before his career as an NBA assistant coach, Blair spent four seasons (2015-2019) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets G League affiliate. After serving three years as an assistant, he was named team’s head coach (2018-19) and led the Vipers to the 2019 G League title over the Long Island Nets. He also spent two seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Arizona (2013-2015). Prior to coaching, Blair played professionally from 1996-2009 that included stops in France, the USBL, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Russia. He played four years collegiately at Arizona, where he was a key member of Arizona’s 1994 Final Four team. Following his collegiate career, he was drafted with the 35th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by Seattle.

Miller comes to the Wizards bringing roughly three decades of coaching experience with him. Miller spent the 2020-2021 season as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the 2019-2020 season as an assistant with the New York Knicks before he assumed the role of interim head coach in December 2019. Prior to joining the Knicks, Miller spent four years as the head coach of the New York Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks (2015-2019), where he won G League Coach of the Year in 2018 and led the team to the G League Playoffs in three of his four seasons as head coach. In his four years with Westchester, Miller guided the Knicks to an 108-92 (.540) overall record. He also spent two seasons as an assistant with San Antonio’s G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. Prior to coaching at the professional level, Miller spent time as the head coach at Eastern Illinois University (2005-12) and Texas State University (1994-00). He has also served as an assistant coach at the collegiate level for UC Riverside (2012-13), Kansas State (2001-05), Texas State (1992-94), Sam Houston State (1990-91) and Western Illinois (1989-90).

Guthrie joins Washington after spending the 2020-2021 season with the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to Dallas, Guthrie spent five seasons (2015-2020) as a member of the Utah Jazz organization, with the last four serving as an assistant coach. Guthrie also served as the manager of advanced scouting for the Orlando Magic (2012-2015) and was the assistant video coordinator for two years with the San Antonio Spurs. He began his career as a basketball operations intern with the Austin Toros of the NBA Development League in 2007 where he worked under coach Quin Snyder.

In addition to the assistants listed above, the Wizards have retained assistant coaches Ryan Richman and Dean Oliver. The team has promoted Alex McLean to assistant coach/Director of Player Development, with Landon Tatum, Mike Williams, and Ryan Lumpkin returning to the player development staff. Eric Sebastian will return as Director of Coaching Operations.