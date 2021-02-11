Wizards to celebrate Black culture with Beat of the Capital music series

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards have launched Beat of the Capital, a video series focused on the music genres prominent in the Black Washington D.C. community in celebration of Black History Month.

Celebrate the history and legacy of black D.C. culture with Beat of the Capital, starting with the influence of Go-Go music!



The series will feature five episodes, each discussing a different genre influenced by Black culture. The genres Go-go, hip-hop, R&B/soul, jazz, and gospel will be highlighted to showcase the historic role Black creators from the Washington D.C. area played in shaping the global music industry.

The series will feature prestigious local industry leaders such as Raheem Devaughn, Maurette Brown Clark, Darryl Brooks, Adé and more. This diverse pool of acclaimed professionals will give exclusive interviews to provide insight on the different musical styles influenced by Black creators from the Washington D.C. area.

“We’re iconic,” said Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Raheem Devaughn. “We have a very unique sound, very unique lingo, very unique history and legacy that starts with Go-go music. We are Black excellence.”

Beat of the Capital will be broadcasted live during Wizards Virtual Gamedays on Feb. 12, Feb. 14, Feb.15, Feb.17 and Feb. 27. Fans can access Wizards Virtual Gameday presented by NBC Sports Washington at sports.kiswe.com/wizards.