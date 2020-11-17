Wizards announce additions to Athlete Care & Performance group

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today three new additions to their athlete care and performance group, with Director of Player Health Dr. Michael Ashton, Director of Physical and Performance Therapy Dr. Michael Davis and Director of Athletic Performance Adam Petway joining the team under Monumental Basketball Chief of Athlete Care & Performance Dr. Daniel Medina.

“Dr. Ashton, Dr. Davis and Adam all have tremendous experience in their respective positions across various sports entities and add expertise across many different disciplines,” said Medina. “They will combine with our existing staff to maximize health and performance for the Wizards and assist with providing the best care possible for all of the athletes in the Monumental Basketball family.”

Ashton, Davis and Petway join Medina and Vice President of Player Performance Mark Simpson, Wizards Director of Player Rehabilitation and Therapy Jesse Phillips, Wizards/Go-Go Assistant Athletic Trainer Carlos Bustamante, Mystics Athletic Trainer Chalisa Fonza, Mystics Strength Coach Sarah Walls and Nutritionist Sue Saunders in the athlete care and performance group. The staff will continue to work in conjunction with MedStar Health and assist one another across the Monumental Basketball platform.

Ashton, a dual-credentialed clinician, will play a leading and pivotal role in the provision of medical care, integrative rehabilitation services and injury reduction strategies. In addition, he will perform the functions of a head athletic trainer and will provide technical leadership to the Monumental Basketball athletic trainers. After 10 years working as a physical therapist in orthopedic and sports settings, Ashton joined the Oklahoma City Thunder organization as a physical therapist and athletic trainer, serving in a dual role for the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue before transitioning to the Thunder full time in 2018.

Michael Davis will add his experience in the prevention, clinical management, and return to play strategies for the Wizards, while also providing technical leadership for all Monumental Basketball teams. He brings over 17 years of experience working as a physical therapist in neurological, orthopedic, circulatory, and sports settings, working with athletes from the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, and combat sports. Davis comes to the Wizards most recently from the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he worked for the past five seasons after joining the organization as a performance physical therapist in 2015.

Petway will be responsible for leading the delivery of evidence-based strength and conditioning programs for the Wizards and will work very closely with other members of the athlete care and performance group in the execution of player injury prevention and recovery programs. Petway comes to the organization from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent the last two seasons as the team’s lead biomechanist and strength coach. He began his career in the DMV area with strength and conditioning roles at The Catholic University of America, The George Washington University, and the University of Maryland before working as director of strength and conditioning for men’s basketball at the University of Arkansas.