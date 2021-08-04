Wizards announce 2021 Summer League roster

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas.

The roster will feature the team’s 2021 first round pick Corey Kispert (15th overall), as well as newly acquired forward, and the 31st overall pick, Isaiah Todd. Wizards’ two-way guard Cassius Winston and rookie, Caleb Homesley, will also be making their Summer League debuts.

The Wizards will play in four games from August 8-15, at Cox Pavilion or Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Following the first four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on August 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on either August 16 or August 17 (timing to be determined).

The team’s first game will be on Sunday, August 8, when they take on the Indiana Pacers. The game can be seen on NBA TV.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which features all 30 NBA teams, will tip off with eight games on Sunday, August 8 and continue through Tuesday, August 17. Every team will play five games, and all 75 games will air live on ESPN networks or NBA TV.