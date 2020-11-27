Wizards announce 2020 preseason schedule

Posted: Nov 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s three-game 2020 preseason schedule, which features two home games at Capital One Arena.

Washington will begin preseason action at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY when they take on the Nets on December 13 at 6:00 PM. The team will return home to face Detroit Pistons twice on December 17 and 19. Both games versus Detroit will tip-off at 7:00 PM.

Washington Wizards Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time
Sun., Dec. 13 Brooklyn Nets Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) 6:00 P.M.
Thu., Dec. 17 Detroit Pistons Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) 7:00 P.M.
Sat., Dec. 19 Detroit Pistons Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) 7:00 P.M.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter