Wizards announce 2019 preseason schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s five-game 2019 preseason schedule, which features three home games at Capital One Arena.

Washington will begin preseason action at home with matchups against the New York Knicks on Oct. 7 and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Oct. 9 at Capital One Arena. This marks the third-straight preseason in which the Long-Lions will visit the Nation’s Capital. Alibaba Group will be the presenting partner of the Guangzhou Long-Lions and Washington Wizards preseason game.

The team will travel to the Big Apple for a rematch with the Knicks on Oct. 11 and then return home to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 13. The Wizards wrap up preseason action on Oct. 18 when they visit Philadelphia to face the 76ers.

For more information about DC 12 Club full season ticket memberships, please call or text the Wizards Ticket Sales office at (202) 661-5050 or email ticketsales@washwizards.com. Information on Wizards 2019-20 partial plans and individual game tickets will be announced at a later date. Please visit WashingtonWizards.com for information on how to get early access to tickets prior to the general public.