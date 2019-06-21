Wizards announce 2019 NBA Summer League schedule

WASHINGTON, DC – The NBA released today the schedule for the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NV. The Wizards will play in four preliminary round games from July 6-11 – all at Thomas and Mack Center – before being seeded in a tournament running through the Championship Game on July 15.

The Wizards will play their first game on Saturday, July 6 when they take on No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN. Their next two games are scheduled for Monday, July 8 vs. the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 p.m. EDT and Tuesday, July 9 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at 11:30 p.m. EDT. Washington closes out preliminary play on Thursday, July 11 against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

This year’s Summer League also features the debut of Wizards first-round pick Rui Hachimura, who became the first Japanese-born player selected in the first round by an NBA team when the Wizards picked him ninth in June’s draft.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Tickets for NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Saturday, July 6: New Orleans (10:00 P.M. ET) at Thomas & Mack (ESPN)



Monday, July 8: Brooklyn (5:30 P.M. ET) at Thomas & Mack (NBATV)



Tuesday, July 9: Los Angeles Clippers (11:30 P.M. ET) at Thomas & Mack (NBATV)



Thursday, July 11: Atlanta (6:30 P.M. ET) at Thomas & Mack (ESPN2)

