Wizards announce 2019-20 schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their 2019-20 regular season schedule today, with their home opener set for Wednesday, Oct. 30, versus Houston. The 2019-20 Wizards season will once again be presented by Capital One.

The Wizards begin the season with three road contests for the first since the 1983-84 season. The team will open at Dallas on Oct. 23, and then travel to Oklahoma City (Oct. 25) and San Antonio (Oct. 26) before returning home to face the Rockets on Oct. 30 at 8:00 p.m.

The Wizards will play 20 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with eight of those dates falling on Friday night and six on Saturday night (with all Saturday night matchups beginning at 8:00 p.m.). This season’s home schedule also includes two holiday games: a New Year’s Day matchup against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. and an MLK Day matinée against the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 20) at 2:00 p.m. The home schedule features two visits from the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 24 and March 21), the Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 5 and Apr. 3) and the Boston Celtics (Jan. 6 and March 23) as well as visits from the Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 8), Golden State Warriors (Feb. 3), and the Los Angeles Lakers (March 28).

Each team in the Eastern Conference will visit Capital One Arena twice with the exception of the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors (Apr. 7) and Indiana Pacers (Apr. 15), while the Wizards will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 23) and Brooklyn Nets (March 18) only once during the regular season.

Washington’s longest homestand is a six-game, 13-day stretch from Jan. 30-Feb. 11. They will also have two seven-day, four-game trips: one from Nov. 26 – Dec. 1 (Denver, Phoenix, L.A. Lakers and L.A. Clippers) and the other from Jan. 22-28 (Miami, Cleveland, Atlanta, Milwaukee). The Wizards head back west from Feb. 28-March 4, when they play Utah, Golden State, Sacramento and Portland.

There are 13 back-to-backs scheduled, including a set of consecutive home games at Capital One Arena when Washington hosts Portland and Denver on Jan. 3-4.

