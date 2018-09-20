Wizards announce 2018 Training Camp roster and schedule

WASHINGTON, DC – Washington Wizards Training Camp presented by MedStar Health will take place at the new Medstar Wizards Performance Center beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The Wizards’ 20-man roster includes two-way players Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae (who was officially signed to a contract last week), LaVoy Allen (who was selected by the Capital City Go-Go in the G League expansion draft), Chasson Randle (who was acquired by the Go-Go via trade last month) and recent camp signees Chris Chiozza and Tiwian Kendley.

McRae, a 6-5 guard, will spend his time during the season with both the Wizards and Go-Go as a two-way player. He has played 59 total NBA games with Phoenix and Cleveland, averaging 4.4 points and was originally drafted by the Spurs with the 58th overall pick in the 2014 Draft out of Tennessee.

Allen, a 6-9 forward, has averaged 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 388 career games with Indiana and Philadelphia. He was originally selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Philadelphia out of Temple and played with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League last season.

Randle, a 6-2 guard, has appeared in 26 career games with Philadelphia and New York, averaging 5.3 points and was recently selected to play on the 2018 USA World Cup Qualifying Team. He has also spent time with Delaware and Westchester in the G League and spent last season with Real Madrid.

Chiozza, a 6-0 guard, was undrafted out of Florida, where he finished as the Gators’ all-time leader in assists while leading the SEC in assists as a senior and in assist-to-turnover ratio as a junior and a senior. He played for the Wizards during the Vegas summer league, averaging 4.8 points and 7.4 assists in five games.

Kendley, a 6-5 guard, was undrafted out of nearby Morgan State, where he was the fastest player in school history to reach 1,000 points. He was named to the All-MEAC First Team as a junior and played for the Wizards during the Vegas summer league, averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in four games.