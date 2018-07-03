LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Devin Robinson #40 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2017 Summer League on July 8, 2017 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Wizards announce 2018 Summer League roster

Posted: Jul 03, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The roster will feature 2018 first round draft pick Troy Brown, Jr. and recently acquired center Thomas Bryant and will be coached by Ryan Richman.

The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 6-9 before being seeded in a tournament running through the championship game on July 17. Washington will play its first game on Friday, July 6, vs. Cleveland at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Their next two games are scheduled for Sunday, July 8, vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. EDT and Monday, July 9, vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Washington’s first game will take place at Cox Pavilion while their other two matchups will take place at Thomas and Mack Center.

The 2018 NBA Summer League will run 12 days and consist of 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Each team will play at least five games, and as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the tournament.

2018 WASHINGTON WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

No.NamePOSHTWTDOB COLLEGE/COUNTRYLAST TEAMYRS
6Troy Brown, Jr.G/F6'7"2157/28/99 OregonOregonR
13Thomas BryantC6'10"2487/31/97 IndianaLos Angeles Lakers1
19Sam Cassell, Jr.G6'4"1905/12/92 IonaHalconesR
33Chris ChiozzaG6'0"17511/21/95 FloridaFloridaR
21Carrick FelixF6'6"2008/17/90 Arizona StateMelbourne United2
15Phil GossG6'2"1874/7/83 DrexelPAOK BCR
42Aaron HarrisonG6'6"21010/28/94 KentuckyDallas Mavericks3
40Alan HerndonC6'9"22511/10/94 WyomingWyomingR
35Tiwian KendleyG6'5"1903/26/95 Morgan StateMorgan StateR
24Doral MooreC7'1"2801/21/97 Wake ForestWake ForestR
17Ajdin PenavaF6'9"2203/11/97 MarshallMarshallR
7Devin RobinsonF6'8"2013/7/95 FloridaWashington Wizards1
34Jalen RossG5'11"1764/13/93 HartfordKK Studen MostarR
44Issuf SanonG6'4"18510/30/99 UkraineOlimpija LjubljanaR
32Philip ScrubbG6'3"18511/27/92 CarletonSkyliners FrankfurtR
51Heng YiFengF6'5"1851/27/95 ChinaGuangzhou Long-LionsR

Summer League Head Coach: Ryan Richman

Assistant Coaches: David Adkins, Jimmy Bradshaw, Ryan Lumpkin, Alex McLean, Kamran Sufi, Landon Tatum, Mike Terpstra, Phil Goss (Player/Assistant Coach)

2018 Summer League Schedule

