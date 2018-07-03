Wizards announce 2018 Summer League roster

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The roster will feature 2018 first round draft pick Troy Brown, Jr. and recently acquired center Thomas Bryant and will be coached by Ryan Richman.

The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 6-9 before being seeded in a tournament running through the championship game on July 17. Washington will play its first game on Friday, July 6, vs. Cleveland at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Their next two games are scheduled for Sunday, July 8, vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. EDT and Monday, July 9, vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Washington’s first game will take place at Cox Pavilion while their other two matchups will take place at Thomas and Mack Center.

The 2018 NBA Summer League will run 12 days and consist of 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Each team will play at least five games, and as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the tournament.

2018 WASHINGTON WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

No. Name POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY LAST TEAM YRS 6 Troy Brown, Jr. G/F 6'7" 215 7/28/99 Oregon Oregon R 13 Thomas Bryant C 6'10" 248 7/31/97 Indiana Los Angeles Lakers 1 19 Sam Cassell, Jr. G 6'4" 190 5/12/92 Iona Halcones R 33 Chris Chiozza G 6'0" 175 11/21/95 Florida Florida R 21 Carrick Felix F 6'6" 200 8/17/90 Arizona State Melbourne United 2 15 Phil Goss G 6'2" 187 4/7/83 Drexel PAOK BC R 42 Aaron Harrison G 6'6" 210 10/28/94 Kentucky Dallas Mavericks 3 40 Alan Herndon C 6'9" 225 11/10/94 Wyoming Wyoming R 35 Tiwian Kendley G 6'5" 190 3/26/95 Morgan State Morgan State R 24 Doral Moore C 7'1" 280 1/21/97 Wake Forest Wake Forest R 17 Ajdin Penava F 6'9" 220 3/11/97 Marshall Marshall R 7 Devin Robinson F 6'8" 201 3/7/95 Florida Washington Wizards 1 34 Jalen Ross G 5'11" 176 4/13/93 Hartford KK Studen Mostar R 44 Issuf Sanon G 6'4" 185 10/30/99 Ukraine Olimpija Ljubljana R 32 Philip Scrubb G 6'3" 185 11/27/92 Carleton Skyliners Frankfurt R 51 Heng YiFeng F 6'5" 185 1/27/95 China Guangzhou Long-Lions R

Summer League Head Coach: Ryan Richman

Assistant Coaches: David Adkins, Jimmy Bradshaw, Ryan Lumpkin, Alex McLean, Kamran Sufi, Landon Tatum, Mike Terpstra, Phil Goss (Player/Assistant Coach)

2018 Summer League Schedule