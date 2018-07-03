David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Wizards announce 2018 Summer League roster
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their roster that will compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The roster will feature 2018 first round draft pick Troy Brown, Jr. and recently acquired center Thomas Bryant and will be coached by Ryan Richman.
The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 6-9 before being seeded in a tournament running through the championship game on July 17. Washington will play its first game on Friday, July 6, vs. Cleveland at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Their next two games are scheduled for Sunday, July 8, vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. EDT and Monday, July 9, vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Washington’s first game will take place at Cox Pavilion while their other two matchups will take place at Thomas and Mack Center.
The 2018 NBA Summer League will run 12 days and consist of 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Each team will play at least five games, and as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the tournament.
2018 WASHINGTON WIZARDS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|No.
|Name
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|LAST TEAM
|YRS
|6
|Troy Brown, Jr.
|G/F
|6'7"
|215
|7/28/99
|Oregon
|Oregon
|R
|13
|Thomas Bryant
|C
|6'10"
|248
|7/31/97
|Indiana
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1
|19
|Sam Cassell, Jr.
|G
|6'4"
|190
|5/12/92
|Iona
|Halcones
|R
|33
|Chris Chiozza
|G
|6'0"
|175
|11/21/95
|Florida
|Florida
|R
|21
|Carrick Felix
|F
|6'6"
|200
|8/17/90
|Arizona State
|Melbourne United
|2
|15
|Phil Goss
|G
|6'2"
|187
|4/7/83
|Drexel
|PAOK BC
|R
|42
|Aaron Harrison
|G
|6'6"
|210
|10/28/94
|Kentucky
|Dallas Mavericks
|3
|40
|Alan Herndon
|C
|6'9"
|225
|11/10/94
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|R
|35
|Tiwian Kendley
|G
|6'5"
|190
|3/26/95
|Morgan State
|Morgan State
|R
|24
|Doral Moore
|C
|7'1"
|280
|1/21/97
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|R
|17
|Ajdin Penava
|F
|6'9"
|220
|3/11/97
|Marshall
|Marshall
|R
|7
|Devin Robinson
|F
|6'8"
|201
|3/7/95
|Florida
|Washington Wizards
|1
|34
|Jalen Ross
|G
|5'11"
|176
|4/13/93
|Hartford
|KK Studen Mostar
|R
|44
|Issuf Sanon
|G
|6'4"
|185
|10/30/99
|Ukraine
|Olimpija Ljubljana
|R
|32
|Philip Scrubb
|G
|6'3"
|185
|11/27/92
|Carleton
|Skyliners Frankfurt
|R
|51
|Heng YiFeng
|F
|6'5"
|185
|1/27/95
|China
|Guangzhou Long-Lions
|R
Summer League Head Coach: Ryan Richman
Assistant Coaches: David Adkins, Jimmy Bradshaw, Ryan Lumpkin, Alex McLean, Kamran Sufi, Landon Tatum, Mike Terpstra, Phil Goss (Player/Assistant Coach)