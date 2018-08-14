Wizards Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s five-game 2018 preseason schedule, which features three home games at Capital One Arena.

Washington will begin preseason action at home with matchups against the Knicks on Oct. 1 and Heat on Oct. 5. The team will travel to New York for a rematch with the Knicks on Oct. 8, and to Detroit to face the Pistons on Oct. 10. The Wizards will wrap up their preseason schedule when they face the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Oct. 12 at Capital One Arena for the second consecutive preseason.

