Wizards Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

Five-game slate includes three home games, including a matchup versus Guangzhou Long-Lions
Posted: Aug 14, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the team’s five-game 2018 preseason schedule, which features three home games at Capital One Arena.

Washington will begin preseason action at home with matchups against the Knicks on Oct. 1 and Heat on Oct. 5. The team will travel to New York for a rematch with the Knicks on Oct. 8, and to Detroit to face the Pistons on Oct. 10. The Wizards will wrap up their preseason schedule when they face the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Oct. 12 at Capital One Arena for the second consecutive preseason.

Date Opponent Location Time (ET)
Mon., Oct. 1 New York Knicks Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) 7:00pm
Fri., Oct. 5 Miami Heat Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) 7:00pm
Mon., Oct. 8 New York Knicks Madison Square Garden (New York, NY) 7:30pm
Wed., Oct. 10 Detroit Pistons Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI) 7:00pm
Fri., Oct. 12 Guangzhou Long-Lions Capital One Arena (Washington, DC) 7:00pm
