Wizards Announce 2018-19 Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today their 2018-19 regular season schedule, which is highlighted by the NBA London Game 2019 at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 17, against the New York Knicks.

The Wizards tip off the season at Capital One Arena against the reigning Southeast Division champion Miami Heat on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 8:00 p.m. The Wizards will play 21 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with seven of those dates falling on Friday and nine on Saturday. This season’s home schedule also includes two holiday games: a Veterans Day matchup against the Orlando Magic (Nov. 12) and an MLK Day matinée against the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 21). The home schedule also features two visits from the Boston Celtics (Dec. 12 and April 9) and the Toronto Raptors (Oct. 20 and Jan. 13) as well as visits from the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 16), NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (Jan. 24), Houston Rockets (Nov. 26) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 2).

The 2018-19 schedule features eight nationally-televised games (five on ESPN and three on TNT) and concludes on Tuesday, April 9, at home against the Boston Celtics. This marks the first time since 2011-12 that the Wizards will both open and close the season at home and the first time during a full season since 1994-95. The season finale is the earliest since 1980-81, when it concluded on March 29.

Each team in the Eastern Conference will visit Capital One Arena twice with the exception of the 76ers (Jan. 9), Knicks (Nov. 4), and Pistons (Jan. 21), while the Wizards will visit the Bucks (Feb. 6) and Celtics (March 1) only once during the regular season. All non-nationally televised weekday & Saturday home games will tip off at 7:00 p.m. with the exceptions of the home opener, the MLK Day game against Detroit on Jan. 21 (2:00 p.m.) and the Nov. 24 game against New Orleans. All Sunday home games will tip off at 6:00 p.m. with the exception of the Jan. 13 game against Toronto (1:00 p.m.).

Washington’s longest homestand is a six-game, 15-day stretch from Jan. 9–24, highlighted by NBA London Game 2019 at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 17 against the New York Knicks. The team also has two five-game home stands, one in November (12-20) and another in March (11-18). Their longest road trip will take place at the start of the season – a nine-day, five-game trip from Oct. 22-30 (Portland, Golden State, Sacramento, L.A. Clippers and Memphis). They head back out West from March 26-31, when they play the L.A. Lakers, Phoenix, Utah and Denver.

There are 15 back-to-backs scheduled, including two sets of consecutive home games at Capital One Arena when Washington hosts Chicago and Charlotte on Dec. 28 and 29 and Charlotte and Memphis on March 15 and 16.

For more information about DC 12 Club full season ticket memberships and partial season ticket plans, please call the Wizards Ticket Sales office at (202) 661-5050 or email ticketsales@washwizards.com.

PRESS RELEASE QUICK FACTS