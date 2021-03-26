Wizards add athleticism, defense with Gafford and Hutchison trade

In the hours leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline, the Wizards acquired center Daniel Gafford and wing Chandler Hutchison in a three-way deal that included the Bulls and Celtics. In exchange, Washington sent Troy Brown Jr. to Chicago and Moe Wagner to Boston.

In the deal, Washington adds an exceptionally athletic, rim-running big man in Gafford that will pair well with the fast-paced guard play of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Hutchison brings depth and defensive versatility on the wing and should provide some lineup flexibility down the stretch.

“You’re constantly monitoring how your team is doing, what direction is it going and (what it needs),” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said on Thursday. “At different points of the season, you’re allowed chances to really remake your roster or do something to tweak your roster and the trade deadline is one of those…We knew we still had a lot of work to do on the defensive end and we have to continue to try to get more athletic. I think those are things that happened today.”

Gafford’s usage throughout the first two years of his career has been limited. He’s played in 74 games and made 18 starts, but has averaged only 13.4 minutes per game. In that time, however, he’s shown flashes on both ends of the court that would entice any team looking for a young big man who fits the modern NBA.

One of the best games of his young career came earlier this season in D.C. when he scored 15 points on 7-8 (.875) from the field with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 22 minutes. After his only miss of the night, a driving roll attempt well-defended by Robin Lopez, Gafford grabbed the offensive rebound and slammed home a put-back dunk.

“He kicked our butt when we played them,” Bradley Beal said on Thursday.

“We unfortunately witnessed it firsthand a couple times when we played Chicago,” Sheppard said on Thursday. “He’s a quick jumper. He’s very powerful and he gets up in hurry. He has some impressive offensive highlights, but for us it’s more about players feeling him when they go down in the paint. There’s a detriment to coming into the paint when he’s down there. He’s going to knock your shot back or he’s going to alter your shot at the rim.”

Despite averaging just 13.4 minutes per game, Gafford has recorded at least one block in 50 of his 74 career games and multiple blocks in 29 of those games. On December 13, 2019 against the Hornets, Gafford recorded a career-high six blocks in 20 minutes of action. He’s one of just 12 players since 2010 with six blocks in 20 minutes or less.

With Wagner on his way to Boston, Gafford will fit into a three-man center rotation that, to this point in the season, has been utilized as a group to supplement the loss of Thomas Bryant, who went down with a season-ending knee injury in early January. Gafford, however, brings a speed and jumping ability that will do wonders for the Wizards’ paint defense, transition play and pick-and-roll offense.

“I think he’s a dynamic lob threat,” Sheppard said. “That’s something that Russell and Bradley can take full advantage of in pick-and-rolls. I think he’s going to be somebody that gives us a different dimension that we didn’t have.”

“I love his ability to finish around the rim,” Brooks said. “He’s a big-time lob threat. We haven’t had that since I’ve been here. He’s very bouncy around the rim. He’s not looking for jump shots, he’s looking for rim shots.”

Sheppard said the Wizards’ interest in Hutchison dates back to evaluations leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft. Hutchison was selected in the first round by the Bulls with the 22nd overall pick after a senior season in which he averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Boise State. He was named Mountain West Player of the Year, All-Mountain West First Team and earned Mountain West All-Defensive Team honors – and finished his career ranked first in school history in double-doubles and 20-point, 10-rebound games.

“(He’s a) very athletic wing,” Brooks said. “We need that. He fits a need. We needed some length and athleticism on the wing. I think he knows his game. He’s not a 3-point shooter, but he’s a pretty good slasher and rim-runner. Those are things we like adding to our ball club.”

Hutchison has been in and out of the lineup this season, including time missed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but Sheppard said the team expects him to be ready for action immediately in Washington: “He’s prepared to play, he’s ready to play.”

While his 2020-21 season has been limited, Hutchison has shown glimpses in his three-year career of the potential that made him a first round pick in 2018, including a 21-point game off the bench against the Pacers last season in which he shot 10-14 (.714) from the field.

Sheppard said on Thursday that both Gafford and Hutchison would be at the team facility on Friday, undergo physicals and hopefully be in uniform for the Wizards’ game against the Pistons on Saturday night.

As is the case with every trade, the Wizards’ additions came with departures. After the trade was made official, Brooks, Beal and Sheppard each spoke on the contributions that Brown Jr. and Wagner made to the organization and understanding the business side of transactions in the NBA.

“I wish Troy and Moe well,” Brooks said. “Both are great kids, good workers. I have nothing but respect for them.”

“It’s always tough,” Beal said. “It’s sucks because you develop relationships with guys outside the game. You see people grow as a man and as a player. One thing I am happy (about) is that Troy gets another opportunity to showcase himself. Same with Moe...It’s a business for us and we’re trying to do what’s best for us…It’s never easy around the deadline. There are so many rumors, so many actual trades. You never want to see one of your own go, but that’s the business of it.”

“I can’t say enough great things about Troy Brown Jr. and Moe Wagner,” Sheppard said. “They were tremendous teammates, tremendous professionals, tremendous people. They’re the kind of people that we really try to build around here. I think the players coming in fit that same criteria, that same mold. So we’re excited, but at the same time, it’s always sad to see people leave.”