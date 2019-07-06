Wizards acquire Wagner, Jones and Bonga from Lakers

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired center Moritz Wagner, forward Jemerrio Jones, guard Isaac Bonga and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart while the Wizards sent cash considerations to New Orleans.

“Acquiring three promising young players and an additional future pick without giving up talent in return was an ideal situation for us,” said Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard. “We were very intrigued with Mo during last year’s draft process and are looking forward to having Jemerrio and Isaac continue their development with our staff.”

Wagner (6-11, 245lbs.), was selected 25th in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Lakers. In 43 games with the Lakers last season, he averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds, including 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in five games as a starter. The native of Berlin played three seasons at the University of Michigan, where he helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten titles and an appearance in the 2018 NCAA National Championship game. He averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .528 from the field during his junior campaign at Michigan and was named MVP of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament. Wagner is a member of the German Men’s National Team, winning gold at the 2014 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship Division B in Bulgaria.

Jones (6-5, 210lbs.), was selected 18th overall in 2018 NBA G League Draft by the Santa Cruz Warriors before being traded to the South Bay Lakers. He was called up to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31 and appeared in six games, averaging 4.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He posted three straight games (4/5-4/9) of at least 10+ rebounds, including a career-high 16 rebounds against Utah (4/7). A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Jones played collegiately at New Mexico State. He averaged 11.0 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his senior season (2017-18), was named the 2017-18 WAC Player of the Year and set the WAC single season record with 450 rebounds.

Bonga (6-8, 180lbs.), was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 39th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 19-year old appeared in 22 games with the Lakers last season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds. He also appeared in 31 games with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, where he posted averages of 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. A native of Neuwied, Germany, Bonga played professionally in Frankfurt, Germany, from 2016-2018 in the ProB National Division.