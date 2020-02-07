Wizards acquire Jerome Robinson from Clippers

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Jerome Robinson from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team deal. Washington sent guard Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers and the draft rights to Issuf Sanon to New York to complete the trade (New York also acquired Moe Harkless, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 second pick and a 2021 protected first round pick swap from Los Angeles, while the Clippers added Marcus Morris from New York).

“Jerome was a lottery pick for a reason, and we will look to mold his talent and toughness at both guard positions as we develop him within our program,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He is in need of an opportunity to prove himself and we are in the position to provide him with that.”

With the acquisition of Robinson, Washington now has three players on its active roster selected within the first 25 picks of the 2018 NBA Draft (Robinson, 13th; Troy Brown Jr., 15th; Moritz Wagner, 25th), as well as Isaac Bonga, who was taken with the 39th overall selection.

Robinson (6-5, 190 lbs.) was drafted 13th overall out of Boston College by the Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Raleigh, NC, native has played in 42 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. In his two-year career, Robinson has appeared in 75 games (one start), while averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game and averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24 games with the Clippers’ NBA G League affiliate (Agua Caliente) last season. He was a First Team All-ACC selection his junior year at Boston College after finishing second in the league in scoring at 20.7 points per game.

In his ninth NBA season, Thomas appeared in 40 games (37 starts), averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting .413 percentage from three-point range. He was originally signed as free agent on July 9, 2019.

“Isaiah was a consummate professional and leader for us while being a tremendous family man and he was able to use his time here to show that he is still a valuable contributor both on and off the court,” said Sheppard. “We are happy to have been able to give him that opportunity and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

Sanon was drafted by the Wizards with the 44th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Ukrainian national spent the last two seasons overseas in Slovenia and Ukraine, while also participating in Las Vegas Summer League with the Wizards in 2018 and 2019.