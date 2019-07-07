Wizards acquire draft pick from Chicago

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired a 2020 second round pick from the Chicago Bulls as a part of a sign-and-trade deal in exchange for guard Tomas Satoransky. In addition to that pick (which will be the higher pick between Chicago or Memphis), the Bulls also agreed to give the Wizards the right to swap 2022 second round picks and have removed the protection on the 2023 second round pick owed to the Wizards as a result of a previous trade.

“We wish Tomas and his family the very best as he starts a new chapter in his career,” said Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard. “He worked very hard with our coaching and development staff over his entire time with the Wizards and it showed with the improvement in his overall game. The picks acquired allow us to continue to build for the future.”

Satoransky posted averages of 6.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 210 career games (87 starts) with the Wizards. He was originally selected by the Wizards with the 32nd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.