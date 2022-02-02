Preview: Wizards close back-to-back Wednesday in Philly
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards close out a road back-to-back on Wednesday night, taking on the surging 76ers at 7 p.m. Washington looks to rebound from a loss last night in Milwaukee in which Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell each scored 20-plus points. Philadelphia has won five-straight games, 15 of its last 18 and sits one game back of being first in the Eastern Conference.
The Wizards will be without leading scorer Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain) for the second-straight game after announcing on Tuesday that the All-Star guard would miss at least the next four games before being re-evaluated.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|SIXERS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Tyrese Maxey
|G
|Aaron Holiday
|Seth Curry
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Matisse Thybulle
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Joel Embiid
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|SIXERS
|PPG
|Beal (23.2)
|Embiid (29.1)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Embiid (10.8)
|APG
|Beal (6.6)
|Maxey (4.7)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA
SIXERS:
Furkan Korkmaz (left knee soreness – out)
Shake Milton (back contusion – out)
Ben Simmons (personal reasons – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-109 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
SIXERS:
122-119 (W) vs. MEM (BOX SCORE)
103-101 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
105-87 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
117-107 (W) vs. NOP (BOX SCORE)
115-109 (W) at SA (BOX SCORE)
NEXT UP: