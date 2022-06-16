Wizards 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Just one week away from the 2022 NBA Draft, big boards and draft strategies around the NBA are nearing their final form. Here, we take another look at mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape and what they predict Washington will do with its #10 overall selection.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views or evaluations of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Johnny Davis (Guard – Wisconsin)

SI.com – Ochai Agbaji (Guard – Kansas)

CBS Sports – Ochai Agbaji (Guard – Kansas)

The Sporting News – Bennedict Mathurin (Guard – Arizona)

The Ringer – A.J. Griffin (Wing – Duke)

NBA Draft Net – Ochai Agbaji (Guard – Kansas)

The Athletic ($) – Ochai Agbaji (Guard – Kansas)

New York Post – Jalen Duren (Center – Memphis)

Tankathon – Jeremy Sochan (Forward – Baylor)

Bleacher Report – Shaedon Sharpe (Guard – Kentucky)

Yahoo Sports – Malaki Branham (Guard – Ohio State)

FOX Sports – Shaedon Sharpe (Guard – Kentucky)