Wizards 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

With the NBA Draft just over two weeks away and pre-draft workouts in full swing, draft boards continue to develop around the league as teams and media gather more information about the upcoming draft. Here, we take another look at mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape and what they predict Washington will do with its #10 overall selection.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views or evaluations of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Johnny Davis (Guard – Wisconsin)

SI.com – Bennedict Mathurin (Guard – Arizona)

CBS Sports – Jeremy Sochan (Forward – Baylor)

The Sporting News – Bennedict Mathurin (Guard – Arizona)

The Ringer – Jeremy Sochan (Forward – Baylor)

NBA Draft Net – Ochai Agbaji (Guard – Kansas)

The Athletic ($) – Dyson Daniels (Wing – G League Ignite)

New York Post – Jalen Duren (Center – Memphis)

Tankathon – Jeremy Sochan (Forward – Baylor)

Bleacher Report – Shaedon Sharpe (Guard – Kentucky)

NBC Sports Washington – Dyson Daniels (Wing – G League Ignite)

NBA Draft Room – Johnny Davis (Guard – Wisconsin)

Yahoo Sports – Johnny Davis (Guard – Wisconsin)