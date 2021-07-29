Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

It’s draft day. The 2021 NBA Draft will begin tonight at 8:00 P.M. in Brooklyn. With countless hours of scouting, weeks of prospect workouts and interviews now in the rear-view mirror, it all comes to fruition tonight in New York. Here, we take one last look at how mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape predict the Wizards will use the 15th overall pick in tonight’s draft.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Trey Murphy III (G – Virginia)

CBS Sports – Trey Murphy III (G – Virginia)

The Ringer – Usman Garuba (F – Spain)

NBA Draft Net – Chris Duarte (G/F – Oregon)

The Athletic ($) – Trey Murphy III (G – Virginia)

Fox Sports – Cam Thomas (G – LSU)

SI.com – Chris Duarte (G/F – Oregon)

Tankathon – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

Bleacher Report – Trey Murphy III (G – Virginia)

Yahoo! Sports – Davion Mitchell (G – Baylor)

NBC Sports Washington – Trey Murphy III (G – Virginia)