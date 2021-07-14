Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

The 2021 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away, set for July 29 in Brooklyn. The Wizards have begun hosting draft workouts, prospect interviews and holding countless meetings between the scouting staff and front office to round out a big board and work toward a selection. With that in mind, predictions and mock drafts are abundant around the NBA media landscape. Here, we take another look how those mock drafts predict the Wizards will use their first-round selection.

Washington will pick at number 15.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – Kentucky)

CBS Sports – James Bouknight (SG – Connecticut)

The Ringer – Moses Moody (SG/SF – Arkansas)

NBA Draft Net – Franz Wagner (SF/PF – Michigan)

The Athletic ($) – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

Fox Sports – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

SI.com – Usman Garuba (PF/C – Spain)

Tankathon – Usman Garuba (PF/C – Real Madrid)

USA Today – Alperen Sengun (C – Turkey)

Bleacher Report – Jalen Johnson (PF – Duke)

Yahoo! Sports – Kai Jones (PF/C – Texas)

NBC Sports Washington – Ziaire Williams (SF/PF – Stanford)