Wizards 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform pays homage to the past

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In partnership with Nike and the NBA, the Washington Wizards unveiled their City Edition uniform for the 2021-22 season. As part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, all NBA teams will wear a special “Moments Mix Tape” uniform — a compilation of elements from jerseys from the team’s history. The Wizards Nike NBA City Edition uniform pays homage to the franchise’s proud past, including a tribute to the team’s Baltimore roots. The team will wear the uniforms for the first time when the host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform features elements from the uniforms of the Baltimore Bullets of the 1960’s and the red stripes on a blue chassis reminiscent of the Washington Bullets of the 1970’s. Gold and white details are included with trims along the neck and arm areas, while the wordmark “Washington” and the numbers on the front and back of the jersey are also gold and white as a nod to the Wizards’ uniforms of the 2000’s. A video of the Wizards Nike NBA City Edition featuring narration by rapper Pusha T can be found HERE..

The uniform also honors Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who defined the franchise as a player, coach and executive through various eras from its time in Baltimore to its current home in Washington. Unseld’s iconic number 41 is placed above his signature with five stars recognizing his five All-Star selections featured on the anthem of the jersey. The tribute to Unseld and his historic 1968 season continue with ROY in the right short vent to highlight his Rookie of the Year recognition. The left short vent states MVP for Unseld’s Most Valuable Player honor (he was only the second player in league history to earn both accolades in the same season).

The belt features the current basketball monument logo with a retro feel while a new DMV logo tying the team’s commitment to the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area is on the left of the short. The right short leg focuses on the team’s current D.C. hands logo with another retro feel.

“We are excited with how our Nike NBA City Edition uniform came out, mixing moments from two cities and two names, pulling together some of the best jersey attributes in our history,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “We think our fans and the players will enjoy representing the DMV in them and we look forward to the team wearing these up to 23 time this season.”

Beginning on Nov. 1, fans will be able to see a city bus wrapped in the Nike NBA City Edition marks around the D.C. area. Prior to the game on Nov. 3, the Wizards Dancers and G-Wiz will be on the bus handing out prizes including tickets, merchandise, and other giveaway items. For more information, fans can follow the team’s official twitter account @WashWizards.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform will be on sale beginning on November 15 online and will be available at the Capital One Arena Team Store starting on November 15.