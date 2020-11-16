Wizards 2020 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0
The 2020 NBA Draft is tonight starting at 8:00 P.M. on ESPN! The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft.
Below you will find a list of who experts are projecting the Wizards to take ninth. Washington also holds the Chicago Bulls’ 37th pick as part of the Tomas Satoransky trade from the 2019 offseason.
*DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of picks from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.*
ESPN ($) - Isaac Okoro (Wing – Auburn)
CBS Sports - Onyeka Okongwu (Center – USC)
The Ringer - Obi Toppin (Forward – Dayton)
Bleacher Report - Isaac Okoro (Wing – Auburn)
Yahoo! Sports - Isaac Okoro (Wing - Auburn)
The Athletic ($) - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
Sports Illustrated - Tyrese Haliburton (Guard – Iowa State)
NBADraft.net - Deni Avdija (Wing – Israel)
USA Today - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
Tankathon - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
