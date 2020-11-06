Wizards 2020 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0
The NBA Draft is only 12 days away! The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft.
Below you will find a list of who experts are projecting the Wizards to take ninth. Washington also holds the Chicago Bulls’ 37th pick as part of the Tomas Satoransky trade from the 2019 offseason.
*DISCLAIMER: The following is an aggregate of picks from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.*
CBS Sports - Isaac Okoro (Wing – Auburn)
The Ringer - LaMelo Ball (Guard – Illawarra Hawks)
Bleacher Report - Onyeka Okongwu (Center – USC)
Yahoo! Sports - Isaac Okoro (Wing - Auburn)
The Athletic ($) - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
Sports Illustrated - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
NBADraft.net - Devin Vassell (Wing – Florida State)
USA Today - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
SB Nation - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
Tankathon - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)
