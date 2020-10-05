Wizards 2020 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft!

Below you will find a list of who various outlets are projecting the Wizards to take ninth. Washington also holds the Chicago Bulls’ 37th pick as part of the Tomas Satoransky trade from the 2019 offseason.

Click here for the first roundup from August.

CBS Sports - Onyeka Okongwu (C – USC)

The Ringer - Onyeka Okongwu (C – USC)

The Athletic ($) - Onyeka Okongwu (C - USC)

Bleacher Report - Isaac Okoro (G/F - Auburn)

NBADraft.net - Devin Vassell (G/F – Florida State)

Tankathon - Devin Vassell (G/F – Florida State)