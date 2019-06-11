David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Wizards 2019 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0
The 2019 NBA Draft is almost a week away.. The Wizards will pick No. 9 overall on June 20, and with workouts and visits heating up ahead of next Thursday, teams are putting the finishing touches on their boards.
Following our second round-up, mock drafts around the internet have started to align even more. Let's take a look at the latest predictions of who could be available when the Wizards are on the clock next month.
ESPN- Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)
CBS Sports (3) - Sekou Doumbouya 2 (F - France), Jaxson Hayes (C - Texas)
The Ringer - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)
SB Nation - Cameron Reddish (Forward - Duke)
Bleacher Report - Nassir Little (Forward - North Carolina)
Sports Illustrated - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)
The Athletic ($) - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)
Yahoo! Sports - PJ Washington (Forward - Kentucky)
USA Today - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)
FOX Sports - Cameron Reddish (Forward, Duke)
The Big Lead - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)
NBC Sports Washington - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)
Sporting News - PJ Washington (Forward - Kentucky)
NBADraft.net - Bruno Fernando (Center - Maryland)
LA Times - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)
Rotoworld - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)
HoopsHabit - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)
