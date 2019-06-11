Wizards 2019 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

The 2019 NBA Draft is almost a week away.. The Wizards will pick No. 9 overall on June 20, and with workouts and visits heating up ahead of next Thursday, teams are putting the finishing touches on their boards.

Following our second round-up, mock drafts around the internet have started to align even more. Let's take a look at the latest predictions of who could be available when the Wizards are on the clock next month.

Roundup 1.0 | Roundup 2.0

ESPN- Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

CBS Sports (3) - Sekou Doumbouya 2 (F - France), Jaxson Hayes (C - Texas)

The Ringer - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

SB Nation - Cameron Reddish (Forward - Duke)

Bleacher Report - Nassir Little (Forward - North Carolina)

Sports Illustrated - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

The Athletic ($) - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

Yahoo! Sports - PJ Washington (Forward - Kentucky)

USA Today - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

FOX Sports - Cameron Reddish (Forward, Duke)

The Big Lead - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

NBC Sports Washington - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

Sporting News - PJ Washington (Forward - Kentucky)

NBADraft.net - Bruno Fernando (Center - Maryland)

LA Times - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

Rotoworld - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

HoopsHabit - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)