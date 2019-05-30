Wizards 2019 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Final evaluation time for NBA teams has arrived. The Wizards will pick No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, and with the NBA Draft Combine in the rear view, Washington and others will now host workouts in their own gyms over the next few weeks leading up to the draft.

Following our first round-up, mock drafts around the internet have already started to shift. Let's take a look at the latest predictions of who could be available when the Wizards are on the clock next month.

Roundup 1.0

ESPN- Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

CBS Sports (3) - Romeo Langford (Guard - Indiana), Bol Bol (Center - Oregon), Jaxson Hayes (C - Texas)

The Ringer - Goga Bitadze (Center - Georgia)

SB Nation - Cameron Reddish (Forward - Duke)

Bleacher Report - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

Sports Illustrated - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

The Athletic ($) - Nassir Little (Forward, North Carolina)

Yahoo! Sports - P.J. Washington (Forward, Kentucky)

USA Today - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

FOX Sports - Cameron Reddish (Forward, Duke)

The Big Lead - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

NBC Sports Washington - Rui Hachimura (Forward - Gonzaga)

Sporting News - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

NBADraft.net - Nassir Little (Forward - North Carolina)

LA Times - Romeo Langford (Guard - Indiana)

Rotoworld - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

HoopsHabit - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)