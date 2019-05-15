Wizards 2019 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

The first hurdle of the NBA offseason is complete. Tuesday night, the Wizards found out that they'll be picking No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20. Now comes the final evaluation period for front offices around the league as the NBA Draft Combine finishes later this week. The combine will be followed by countless additional workouts and interviews, after which the picture may come into focus as to who the Wizards will pick next month.

For now, we've combed through some of the top mock drafts on the internet to get a first look at who could be available when Washington is on the clock in this year's draft.

ESPN- Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

CBS Sports - Romeo Langford (Guard - Indiana)

The Ringer - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

SB Nation - Cameron Reddish (Forward - Duke)

Bleacher Report - Bol Bol (Center- Oregon)

Sports Illustrated - Jaxson Hayes (Center, Texas)

The Athletic ($) - Nassir Little (Forward, North Carolina)

Yahoo! Sports - P.J. Washington (Forward, Kentucky)

FOX Sports - Cameron Reddish (Forward, Duke)

The Big Lead - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

NBC Sports Washington - Rui Hachimura (Forward - Gonzaga)

Sporting News - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

NBADraft.net - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)

LA Times - Romeo Langford (Guard - Indiana)