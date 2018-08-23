Wizards 2018-19 individual game tickets on sale Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 24 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WashingtonWizards.com, any local Ticketmaster outlet (including the Capital One Arena box office), or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Only tickets purchased in the manners listed previously are verified by Ticketmaster and guaranteed to be genuine.

The Wizards tip off the season at Capital One Arena versus the Miami Heat on Oct. 18 at 8:00 p.m. Overall, the team will play 21 of their 41 home games on the weekend (Friday-Sunday), with seven of those dates falling on Friday and nine on Saturday. This season’s home schedule also includes two holiday games: a Veterans Day matchup against the Orlando Magic (Nov. 12) and an MLK Day matinée against the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 21).

