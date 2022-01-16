Preview: Wizards, Sixers meet on Monday afternoon in D.C.
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 2 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards host the 76ers on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Capital One Arena, part of a day-long slate of games across the NBA on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Washington has won three of its last four games, but is coming off a loss to Portland on Saturday night. Dating back to a December 26 matchup in D.C., the Sixers have won nine of their last 10 games overall.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|76ERS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Tyrese Maxey
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Seth Curry
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Furkan Korkmaz
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Joel Embiid
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|76ERS
|PPG
|Beal (24.0)
|Embiid (27.2)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.7)
|Embiid (10.6)
|APG
|Beal (6.4)
|Maxey (4.4)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – questionable)
76ERS :
Danny Green (right hip pain – out)
Shake Milton (back contusion – out)
Ben Simmons (personal reasons – out)
Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
76ERS:
109-98 (W) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
111-99 (W) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
98-109 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
111-91 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
119-100 (W) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)
