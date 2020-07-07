Welcome to the Wizney World Blog

DC Family,

Later today, members of the Washington Wizards organization will head to Orlando for what will be quite the journey.

First and foremost, health and safety are paramount to this opportunity. The NBA, NBPA, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and all of the league’s partners have been outstanding in maintaining that as our top priority. In addition to several Zoom calls on protocol, we have been going through testing every other day and temperature checks daily leading up to Orlando. Our players, coaches, medical staff, and more have put in countless hours to get to this point. I cannot express enough the leadership everyone has shown during this process.

Once we arrive at Walt Disney World, we will be in quarantine for 36-48 hours and be tested daily from the moment we arrive. Social distance will be maintained, masks will be required, and many more rules exist to ensure a safe environment.

Our team, along with the Mystics, has been at the forefront of social justice activism and will continue to do so in Orlando. The players have a lot in store heading into Orlando, and that conversation will not end just because basketball is back.

Along the ride, we will be providing you with daily updates here on The Wizney World blog. We have a responsibility to give our fans an inside look at what will be one of the most unique experiences in modern sports history.

As the web editor and content lead for the team, I hope to give you a first-hand experience of life on the NBA campus and work with our organization to share what everyone will be experiencing. There will only be one content person per team down there, and the 22 of us as well as NBAE’s team understand the magnitude of what we will be covering.

We plan on providing you with exclusive videos and interviews and inside access to our daily life. Maybe Anzejs Pasecniks and Rui Hachimura will go fishing for the first time. Ish Smith is a huge Disney fan. What happens during non-practice hours during the first few weeks? How will the gameday experience be different with no fans?

Do you have any questions or ideas for what you want to see while we’re down there? Feel free to email me at zrosen@monumentalsports.com.

I’ll write to you from the bubble later Tuesday night once we are cleared through orientation and procedures upon arrival.