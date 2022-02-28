Washington Wizards to celebrate Pride on March 4

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host their annual Pride game on Friday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. when the Atlanta Hawks come to Capital One Arena.

Prior to the game, a happy hour will take place in the Devils Backbone Lounge. The GenOUT will perform the national anthem and a video highlighting the D.C. Gay Basketball League will be played. The Wizards Dance Team led by guest performer and burlesque entertainer Betty O’Hellno, will perform a new routine during halftime. The Dance Team, performing to Madonna’s hit “Vogue”, will pay tribute to voguing and other dance styles prominent in the LGBTQ+ community. Drag queen performer, Shi-Queeta Lee, the first drag performer to be invited to perform at the White House, will share in-game hosting duties with Britt and Dennis.

The team will recognize and support the LBGTQ+ community throughout the game. LED signage and logos will be displayed in Pride flag themed colors and all arena staff will wear special pride pins. The 50/50 Raffle will also benefit SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), a non-profit organization that supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. SMIYAL seeks to creating opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy.

The Team Store will sell a variety of Wizards Pride merchandise which will be displayed on in-game performers, dancers and hosts. The Wizards’ D.C. Pride shirt can be purchased by visiting the Team Store in-person or online.

Fans cans purchase tickets by visiting this LINK. Those who purchase tickets through the link will also receive a Wizards-branded scarf.